Motilal Public School, Jind

Rahul and Radhika, students of the school, won gold medal in carrom at the state-level competition. The competition took place in Gurugram. For the competition, only Rahul and Radhika were selected in the entire Jind district. The competition was sponsored by the JCI, Jind. Rahul and Radhika keep practicing carrom continuously in the school and due to the hard work, Rahul and Radhika have been selected for the national-level competition, which will be held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in February.

