Motivational lecture for classes IX-XII

A motivational lecture for students of classes IX to XII was organised at Doon Public School, Panchkula. The session was conducted by Dr Pawan Agarwal, CEO of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association. The lecture aimed to inspire students and impart practical life lessons drawn from real-world experiences. Agarwal shared valuable insights on supply chain management, logistics, time management, discipline, and leadership. Through engaging examples, he highlighted the importance of teamwork, commitment, and punctuality in achieving success. The interactive session motivated students to develop a positive attitude, strong work ethics, and leadership qualities essential for their academic and personal growth.

