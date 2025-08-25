DT
Home / The School Tribune / Motivational programme held

Motivational programme held

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
A motivational programme was held at Aim Academy Senior Secondary School, Jaisinghpur, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day. Ankit Jasrotia inaugurated the programme, highlighting the significance of the day, its importance and how it is celebrated worldwide. The special guest of the event was Vikas Rana, President of the Motivational and Fitness Club. The programme aimed to educate and motivate students towards community and humanity. School Director Rakesh Saroch motivated the students with a valuable and remarkable speech. The special guest, Vikas Rana, was then felicitated by the School Managing Director, Principal and Vice-Principal. Vikas Rana delivered a wonderful speech, sharing his life experiences and the struggles of the club. The school administration congratulated Rana for his good deeds for humanity and society through the club.

