Motivational session at PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh

A powerful and inspiring workshop titled “I Can – Motivational Session” was conducted by the Narayana Educational Institute for students of classes IX and X in the school. The session focused on instilling self-belief and a positive mind-set among students by emphasising the power of the phrase “I Can.” Through motivational stories and real-life examples of renowned scientists, sports personalities, and other successful individuals, students were encouraged to overcome challenges and believe in their potential. A fun and thought-provoking activity was also conducted to highlight the importance of commitment and task completion. The session left students energised, confident, and ready to take on their goals with determination.
