Motivational session organised

Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula, organised a motivational session on “Five mistakes to avoid before you turn 18”. The speaker, Saurabh Jaiswal, Founder Director and CAT Trainer, guided students on making informed choices, avoiding common pitfalls, and developing disciplined habits for a brighter future. The interactive session left students motivated and inspired to take charge of their journey ahead.
