Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school conducted a health Camp for the students of classes IV and V. The camp was conducted by Dr Shalini Dhiman. She carried out general health, dental and eye examinations and also provided valuable guidance on hygiene and healthy living. The programme highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to the overall growth and well-being of its students. This health camp was a testament to the school’s commitment to providing a nurturing environment that fosters academic excellence and physical health. Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel expressed their views: “Our students’ well-being is our top priority, and initiatives like these ensure we’re nurturing both their minds and bodies.” They thanked Dr Shalini Dhiman and Simply Health Plus for their valuable contributions. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Dr Shalini Dhiman and the team from Simply Health Plus for conducting health check-up.

