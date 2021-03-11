Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A special event was organised for the mothers of pre-nursery and nursery students, under the aegis of the founders and directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Principal Dr Parveena John Singh. A host of performances were presented to honour and appreciate all mothers. The venue was decorated in accordance with the theme of the day. The celebrations commenced with a fashion show and concluded with a plethora of fun games. Heartwarming emotions, such as gratitude, appreciation and acknowledgement, filled the air.