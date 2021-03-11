Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A fancy dress competition was organised at the school under the supervision and guidance of Founder and Director Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel. The event was conducted to enhance the creativity and imagination of the students. The children came dressed in different attire and expressed the character they had donned in few sentences. The activity helped students overcome stage fear, giving them a platform to build self confidence. The winners were felicitated. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh lauded the performances of the young Carmelites and said each child is blessed with unique talents.