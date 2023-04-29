Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school was awarded BLE NRS +++ Top Ranking Certificate for reinforcing the internationalisation in education. The school met the specific requirements/ standards as required by the BLE Council and was ranked as the Top School in the Tricity. The school joined hands with BLE World- An International Council that helps the students achieve excellence besides obtaining global citizen awareness. The school has constantly made innovation in pedagogy catering to the evolving needs of the students. The Principal, Dr Parveena John Singh, stated that this recognition was a moment of great pride for the school. She also thanked Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, staff members and the students for this success.