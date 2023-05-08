Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school observed World Heritage Day on the theme "Heritage changes". A presentation was shown to classes VI to X on the topic 'Preservation and protection of Heritage buildings'. The day is in an attempt to help continue with educating our children and youth about the importance of historical work and taking pride in the shared cultural heritage.
