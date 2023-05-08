Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The Eco and Environment Club, Qudrat, conducted a series of activities to celebrate World Earth Day. The activities aimed at promoting environmental awareness and encouraging students to take action to protect the environment. The club organised a tree plantation drive. Students from various classes planted several trees on the school premises. The tree plantation drive not only helped to increase the green cover of the school but also raise awareness about the importance of trees in mitigating climate change and their role in preserving the environment. The activities conducted by Qudrat to celebrate World Earth Day were impactful in raising awareness and promoting environmental consciousness among students.
