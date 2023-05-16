Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Under the aegis of the founders and directors, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, students brought laurels at ACER- International Benchmark Tests. Students participated in the IBT 2022 for English, Science and Mathematics. Ayaann Garg (3A), Nikunj Arora (3C) Arav Ranjan (3C) and Tejal Chauhan (6D) were given Plaques for receiving the Certificate of Honour. Nikunj Arora (3c), Karanvir Singh (5D), Ishita (6B), Esha Singh (6B), Mannat (4B), Janvi (6B), Arav Ranjan (3C), Vimarsh Kapoor (4D) and Karanvir Singh (5D) were felicitated with medals for receiving the certificate of high distinction. Principal Parveena John Singh congratulated the students who aced the IBT 2022.