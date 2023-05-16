Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Under the aegis of the founders and directors, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, students brought laurels at ACER- International Benchmark Tests. Students participated in the IBT 2022 for English, Science and Mathematics. Ayaann Garg (3A), Nikunj Arora (3C) Arav Ranjan (3C) and Tejal Chauhan (6D) were given Plaques for receiving the Certificate of Honour. Nikunj Arora (3c), Karanvir Singh (5D), Ishita (6B), Esha Singh (6B), Mannat (4B), Janvi (6B), Arav Ranjan (3C), Vimarsh Kapoor (4D) and Karanvir Singh (5D) were felicitated with medals for receiving the certificate of high distinction. Principal Parveena John Singh congratulated the students who aced the IBT 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana