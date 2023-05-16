Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Gurseerat Kaur of Class VIII-D participated in the 17th Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Girl's Boxing Championship and secured the second Position in 63+ Kg weight. The event was held at PML SD Public School 32, Chandigarh, by the Chandigarh Amature Boxing Association.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana