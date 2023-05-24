Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Under the aegis of the Founders and Directors, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, an investiture ceremony was organised with a motto to invest students with a sense of responsibility and duty. The ceremony commenced with enunciation of an auspicious verse from the holy Bible followed by the welcome speech. The school cabinet was felicitated with pinning of badges and presentation of sash by honourable founders and directors of the school. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh passed on the lighted lamp to Head Girl Aashirya Bansal. The school flag was passed to the Head Boy Jonathan James Lazrus. The Investiture ceremony signifies the reliance and confidence that the school consigns in the newly invested office-bearers. All the cabinet members pledged to bestow their duties with utmost sincerity and efficiency. The founders and directors addressed the audience and urged the students to realise the importance of opportunities that come in their way and acquire skills that will make them worthy citizens. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh appreciated and congratulated the cabinet members and advised them to be role models. The National Anthem marked the culmination of the induction ceremony.