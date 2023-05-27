Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Students of the school were taken toa movie in association with The Tribune. The students watched the New Marvel 3D movie 'Guardians of Galaxy ' at Centra Mall, Chandigarh. The students loved watching the movie on the big screen with their classmates and teachers. They enjoyed the film. It was a refreshing break from their school routine. The Principal, Dr. Parveena John Singh, said such activities helped in the all-round development of the children.