Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A capacity building programme on 'Defining Learning Outcomes' was organised by Harper Collins at the school. It was attended by all faculty members of Mount Carmel Schools - Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur, along with their respective Principals. The two-hour session on 'Setting Learning Outcomes' motivated teachers to reconsider the designing of their curriculum from a new perspective. Founders and Directors Dr Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles along with Principal Parveena John Singh acknowledged the initiative of Harper Collins and said the professional development can enhance a teacher's ability to manage their classroom and communicate effectively with students, leading to a more positive-learning environment.
