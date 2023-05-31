Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school has got The Best School award for 'The Best Teaching Practices' at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The award was presented by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Dharam Pal (IAS), Advisor to the Chandigarh Administration, Purva Garg, IAS Education Secretary, Chandigarh, HS Brar, District Education Officer, Chandigarh, and Bindu Arora, District Education Officer, Chandigarh were the guests of honour. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh received this award on behalf of the school. She said it was the combined efforts of the teachers and students that the school has been recognised with such a prestigious award.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
AAP govt set to expand Cabinet
To induct Khudian, Balkar; Nijjar ‘resigns’ | Reshuffle in p...