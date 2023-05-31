Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school has got The Best School award for 'The Best Teaching Practices' at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The award was presented by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Dharam Pal (IAS), Advisor to the Chandigarh Administration, Purva Garg, IAS Education Secretary, Chandigarh, HS Brar, District Education Officer, Chandigarh, and Bindu Arora, District Education Officer, Chandigarh were the guests of honour. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh received this award on behalf of the school. She said it was the combined efforts of the teachers and students that the school has been recognised with such a prestigious award.