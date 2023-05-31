Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

In collaboration with the Oxford University Press, the school organised a capacity-building programme on the topic 'Introduction to NEP-2020' under the aegis of the Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel. The workshop was organised for all three branches of Mount Carmel School. The main objective of the session was to create awareness about the National Education Policy-2020 amongst teachers and to familiarise them with the skills to help them understand its nuances, curriculum changes, the shift in pedagogical skills and its implementation for the holistic development of its stakeholders, the students. Resource person Dr Deepti Gupta explained that the National Educational Policy-2020 seeks to introduce and implement a sea of changes across all levels of education in India. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the policy envisions a complete overhaul and re-energising of the education system. The workshop was enlightening and interactive.