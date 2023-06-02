The CBSE has taken the initiative to sensitise teachers on the basics of financial literacy and the use of digital tools that are relevant in the current scenario. A CSC was conducted on "Financial Literacy and Use of Digital Tools", at the school, in collaboration with school of Hubs of Learning, Chandigarh. The focus of the session was to create awareness about basic financial planning, how to avoid falling prey to phishing and cyber fraud etc., which would enable the educators stay updated to plan their future in a better way. This initiative is a part of activities related to the Investor Education and Awareness Initiative in terms of SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations 1996. A total of 135 educators from Mount Carmel Schools; Chandigarh, Mohall and Zirakpur, participated in it. The session commenced with an enunciation of a scripture reading from the Holy Bible, followed by a prayer. The guest speakers and all faculty members of Mount Carmel schools with their respective Principals were welcomed, followed by felicitation of the guest speakers from the CBSE and the CBP team, by the Coordinating Senior Principal of Mount Carmel Schools, Dr Parveena John Singh. The Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles along with Principal of Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, and Dr Parveena John Singh appreciated the initiative of the CBSE, calling it an engaging and interactive session, as sensitising educators would help them disseminate their learning and extracted experiences with the students so that they deal with the finances vigilantly. Emphasising on financial literacy being an essential skill in today's world, they reiterated that the world was becoming complex, interconnected and so were the finances and the students needed to learn to navigate. The session was thought provoking due to the realisation of the significance of financial literacy.The session culminated with a vote of thanks presented by a faculty member, followed by the National Anthem.