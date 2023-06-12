In collaboration with the Orange Education, the school organised a capacity building programme on the topic 'NEP-2020 and its Execution' under the aegis of the Founders and Directors Earnest Charles J. Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel. The workshop was organised for all the three branches of Mount Carmel School (Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur) to sensitize the teachers about NEP 2020 and its executions. Resource person Sunayana Gupta explained that how NEP 2020 is a revolutionary document which not only seeks integration and inclusiveness, despite the difference of caste, creed, religion, language and regions but also goal-oriented and focused. All the queries were successfully addressed by the resource person. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the policy envisions a complete overhaul and re-energising of the education system to deliver high quality education with equity and inclusion.