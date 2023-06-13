Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

An opening ceremony marked the official inauguration of 'Eterno' Football Academy at the school. The football festival was inaugurated by the school Principal Dr Parveena John Singh. After the ceremony, an under-14 and under-18 Football match was organised for boys by the academy. The match was well-coordinated by the sports department of the school. In the end, Team A emerged as the winner with a 2-0 score in the under -18 category and Team B won the under-14 category. Harmanjot Singh Narain, a student of class 12-C (Under-18) and Rayn Dev of Class VI D (under -14) were declared the players of the tournament. Dr. Parveena John Singh praised the students for their sportsmanship and encouraged them to participate in more such events. She also thanked the Sports Department for their efforts in organising the event successfully.