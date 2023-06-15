Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Veda Mahajan of Class VI-A brought laurels to the school by winning the first prize in the final round of the Punjab Mega colouring contest. She won a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with a trophy and a medal. She stood first among 200 children. It is a remarkable achievement and is a testament to her talent and hard work. The contest was organised by SIP Abacus. Such competitions provide a platform for talented students to showcase their artworks. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh wished Veda all the best for her future endeavours and hoped that she would continue to excel in her creative pursuits.
