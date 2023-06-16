Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Principal Dr Parveena John Singh was honoured with 'The Best Leadership' Award. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp followed by the National Anthem. Governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest. Dharam Pal (IAS), Adviser to the Chandigarh Administration, HS Brar, District Education Officer Chandigarh, and Bindu Arora, District Education Officer, Chandigarh, were the guests of honour. The award recognises exceptional leadership and dedication to the educational community. Dr Parveena John Singh has been an exceptional leader for the school, demonstrating deep commitment to education and helping the students achieve their full potential. The event culminated with a group photograph. The Principal was elated and extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Founders and Directors, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel and the Mount Carmel family.