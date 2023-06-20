Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The students of Classes IX-XII were taken for an educational trip for four days and four nights to Kanatal (Uttarakhand). On the first day, ice-breaking activities were executed to engage students. Further, they were taken for trekking covering the distance of 4 km. They were also given training in pitching tents considering different climatic conditions. The day culminated with a bonfire and DJ night. On the second day camping trip began with the warm up exercises. Under stringent safety measures, the students took part in many adventure games such as crossing burma bridge, rope climbing, zip line, jumaring, high rope course, low rope course, mowgli walk, balanced beam, etc. They were also trained to give first-aid and then enjoyed a game. They also learnt the survival skill of cooking observing LNT (leave no trace behind). The third day offered a perfect environment to connect with nature. Many inter-group competitions were conducted to develop in them qualities of team work, decision making and leadership. Treasure hunt, tent and shelter making, providing first-aid in case of serious injury, catapult making and hitting the target were some of the activities conducted in the Mega Challenge. An award ceremony was also conducted in which teams were felicitated. The Crocodile team was declared the winner. All students were given participation certificates. The Principal, Dr Parveena John Singh said such type of educational trips was not only good for physical health but also for improving mental health.