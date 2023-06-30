Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

International Yoga Day was celebrated by students at the school. A poster-making competition was organised for the students. Students performed sitting and standing asanas and the importance of these were explained. The programme ended with a pledge by the students to perform yoga everyday.
