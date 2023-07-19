Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school has won India’s Best School Award-2023 having evaluated on the students’ academic performance, faculty quality and infrastructures. The school has also been awarded ‘AAAA’ grade for the academic year 2022-23 under the Day School Category. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh was elated to have received the recognition on behalf of the school and congratulated the Team Mount Carmel. She also extended her gratitude to the management, appreciation to the staff, parents and students for their continuous support and trust, which has contributed to the school’s success.