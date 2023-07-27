Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised a sapling-plantation drive on Vanmahotsav. The event was spearheaded by the school’s Eco and Environment Club ‘Qudrat’ in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit. Saplings of mango, lemon and guava were planted by students, teachers and the Principal. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh encouraged the students to become ‘Earth warriors’, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the planet by planting and nurturing trees.

#Environment