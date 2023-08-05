Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school hosted the Inter-School Classical Vocal and Geet/Gazal Competition. The Classical Vocal Competition was conducted for Class VI to VIII and the Geet/Gazal Competition for Class IX and X. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of 26 schools from the Tricity. Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel congratulated the winners. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the school believes in providing an environment that fosters the artistic and creative talents of students. In the Geet/Gazal Competition, consolation was won by Ishpreet Kaur from AKSIP, Chandigarh. Khushi Sharma from Ankur School, Chandigarh, got the third prize. Mannat Bhargava from Kundan International School, Chandigarh, bagged the second prize. Tanishka Matharoo from YPS, Mohali, won the first prize. In Hindustani Classical Vocal Competition, consolation prize was won by Falguni Paliwal from Divya Public School, Chandigarh. Likhit A Vishwakarma from Satluj Public School, Panchkula, got the third prize. Ananya Dutt Sharma from Ishwar Singh Dev Samaj Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, bagged the second prize. Padmakar Kashyap from DAV School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, won the first prize.