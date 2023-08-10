Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The BLE in collaboration with the school conducted international test for school students showcasing their academic prowess on a global scale. The test aimed at providing an enriching and competitive environment for students, fostering their growth and preparing them for the challenges of the modern world. The BLE international test offered an opportunity for students to gauge their knowledge, critical thinking skills, and problem-solving abilities against their peers from different countries. The international test covered a wide range of subjects, including mathematics, science, social science and languages.

#Environment