Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The BLE in collaboration with the school conducted international test for school students showcasing their academic prowess on a global scale. The test aimed at providing an enriching and competitive environment for students, fostering their growth and preparing them for the challenges of the modern world. The BLE international test offered an opportunity for students to gauge their knowledge, critical thinking skills, and problem-solving abilities against their peers from different countries. The international test covered a wide range of subjects, including mathematics, science, social science and languages.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs
The Selection Committee will be chaired by PM, with the LoP ...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...