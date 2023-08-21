Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. The school premises were adorned with Tricolour decorations. Students, faculty and staff gathered together to commemorate the remarkable day that marks India’s freedom from colonial rule. The festivities commenced by seeking the blessings of the Almighty and with a welcome speech by Head Boy Johnathan James Lazurus. Dr Parveena John Singh, Principal, hoisted the national flag. The gathering sang the national anthem. The event continued with march past, led by the Cabinet, disaster management troop, First Aid brigade, NSS volunteers, four Houses of the school and the school band. Dances on patriotic songs and recitals of poetic verses honouring freedom fighters highlighted the essence of the day and showcased the students’ artistic talents. English Dramatics Club and Hindi Dramatics Club members presented thought-provoking skits, emphasising sacrifices made by the nation’s valiant freedom fighters, significance of freedom and importance of Fundamental Duties. Founder and Directors of the school Dr. Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles emphasised the need to live for the progress and welfare of the nation. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stressed the value of integrity.