Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The annual Inter-School Dance Competition (Twirls of Freedom) was held at the school. The prestigious event brought together some of the most talented young dancers from schools across the Tricity. A total of 213 students participated in the competition, showcasing a wide variety of dance styles in the three categories (solo, couple and group). The first prize in the solo dance category was won by The Tribune School, Chandigarh, second prize by St Mary School, Chandigarh, third prize by Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, and consolation prize by St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali. The first prize in the couple dance category was awarded to New Public School, Chandigarh, second prize to Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, third prize to Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib, and consolation prize to Gurukul Global School. The first prize in the group dance category went to Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, second prize to Lawrence Public Senior Secondary School, Mohali, third prize to Stepping Stones International School, and consolation prize to Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh.