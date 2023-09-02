Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A mock drill on fire safety and awareness session was conducted at the school. Officials from the Fire Department guided the students and teachers regarding safety standards to be followed in times of fire. Various teams of school students and teachers got into action at the time of the drill. A vigilant team of teachers and students carried out a successful simulation exercise. The sound of a siren was an indicator for the students to evacuate the classrooms and reach the safer zones. The drill aimed to ensure the safety of students and staff in case of a fire emergency. Students and teachers practiced evacuating the building swiftly and calmly, following the designated escape routes. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh opined that the exercise is a big step towards preparedness against disaster.