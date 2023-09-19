The school has been declared the top-ranking school for ‘Academic Excellence’ in UT, Chandigarh, in the CBSE category. The recognition comes as a result of the rigorous evaluation conducted by jury panel for The North India’s School Merit Awards survey conducted by Education Today. This latest accolade reaffirms the school’s dedication to academic excellence and its unwavering pursuit of educational innovation. Dr Parveena John Singh, Principal of Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, expressed her elation at this exceptional achievement.

#CBSE