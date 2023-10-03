Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Principal of the school Dr Parveena John Singh was conferred with the prestigious ‘Top Educator Award’ for her outstanding contributions to holistic teaching practices. Dr Parveena John Singh’s journey in the realm of education has been marked by her relentless pursuit of excellence. Her tireless efforts have not only enriched the lives of countless students but also played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape. Throughout her distinguished career, she has displayed remarkable dedication to her students, often going above and beyond to ensure their success. She has been a prominent advocate for educational reform and has actively participated in initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education for all. Under her leadership, the school has flourished as an institution that not only imparts knowledge but also focuses on the holistic development of the students. The Top Educator Award, presented to Dr Parveena John Singh, serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment, relentless dedication, and exceptional contributions to the field of education. Dr Parveena John Singh expressed her gratitude upon receiving the award, stating, “I am truly humbled by this honour. Education has the power to transform lives, and I am deeply committed to making a positive impact in this field. This award is a reflection of the collective efforts of the Mount Carmel family.”