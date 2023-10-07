Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Aditi Lohia of the school bagged gold medal in the Under-14 Sub-Junior State Athletics Championship 2023-24. The school encourages students to participate in sporting activities under the leadership of its founders and directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, and Principal Dr Parveena John Singh. The school provides plenty of possibilities for students to improve their athletic abilities. Aditi Lohia has won the gold medal in the 60-metre. She also received a certificate of merit. The competition was conducted at the Sports Complex, Chandigarh.
