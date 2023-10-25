Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop, titled “Law as a career option after 12th”. The resource person, Bharat Jain, provided valuable insights and guidance to students who are considering a career in law after completing their Class XII education. The students gained a comprehensive understanding of the role lawyers play in society and the importance of the legal profession. The workshop explored various law courses, renowned law colleges and the entrance exams required for admission. Detailed guidance was provided on the application process for law colleges, tips for preparing for entrance exams and strategies for securing admission in prestigious law institutions. The workshop included interactive Q&A sessions, allowing students to engage directly with experienced legal professional and ask questions. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stated that the school remains committed to offer students the guidance and knowledge necessary to make career decisions and prepare them for success in various fields thus, making them future ready.

