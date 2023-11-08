Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

In an effort to foster awareness and enthusiasm about science, a one-day mobile science exhibition was organised at the school. This unique exhibition, conducted within the confines of buses was held under the able guidance of the founders and directors Earnest Charles J Samuel and Annie Charles Samuel. The event featured a diverse range of themes, including Science and Technology, machines in everyday life, food and health, chemistry and life, energy, 3-D printing, Gel electrophoresis, and a special corner dedicated to hotel management. The purpose was to illustrate the multifaceted impact of science on our daily lives and encourage students to explore various scientific disciplines. Approximately 150 students from Mount Carmel, Chandigarh, comprising classes XI and XII across science, humanities, and commerce streams, had the privilege of participating in this enlightening exhibition. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stated that such initiatives are pivotal in inspiring the scientists and innovators of tomorrow, ultimately contributing to the advancement of society as a whole.