Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school held the highly anticipated 'Young Picassos' Inter School Art Fest. This event, dedicated to celebrating the creative talents of young artists, proved to be a resounding success, drawing 160 participants and art enthusiasts from 24 schools across the Tricity. The 'Young Picassos' Art Fest aimed to foster artistic expression and appreciation among students, encouraging them to explore their creative potential. The event featured an array of art forms, including painting and drawing, with categories for different age groups.Students displayed their artworks, turning the school premises into a vibrant gallery of imagination and innovation. The pieces on display showcased a wide range of themes, techniques, and inspirations, reflecting the diverse and rich artistic talents of the participants.The Principal, Dr. Parveena John Singh stated the event promised to be a celebration of artistic excellence and a platform to encourage young artists to continue exploring their creative potential.
