Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop, titled ‘Career scope in home science” for Class XI and XII (Humanities) students. The workshop aimed at shedding light on the diverse career opportunities within the field of home science. Renowned experts Dr Namrata Sethi and Nupur Bhatnagar from Government Home Science College engaged with the students, sharing their knowledge and providing insights into potential career paths. The event included informative sessions, interactive activities, and practical demonstrations to make the subject more engaging and comprehensible. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stated, “The management was delighted to have facilitated this event and we believe that it has contributed to empowering students with valuable information about their career choices.”