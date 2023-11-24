Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

In a commendable effort to spread the spirit of giving and education, a recent donation drive saw the active participation of the students, who generously contributed woollen clothes and an array of books covering diverse subjects. The donated books, spanning stories, competitive exam materials, english language resources, novels, literature, moral values, general knowledge and insights into inspirational figures, are destined for the children residing in slums and villages around Chandigarh. This altruistic initiative aims to foster learning and cultivate a sense of empowerment within these communities. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said that such initiatives not only contribute to the welfare of underprivileged communities but also exemplify the principles of compassion and empathy.
