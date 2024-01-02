Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights recognised and commended the outstanding dedication and support provided by Principal of the school Dr Parveena John Singh during the month-long mass celebration of World Children’s Day 2023. Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, presented the Appreciation Award to Dr Parveena John Singh in acknowledgment of her unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for children. The award ceremony, held on December 20, 2023, serves as a testament to the school’s exemplary efforts in promoting the wellbeing and rights of children.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...