Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights recognised and commended the outstanding dedication and support provided by Principal of the school Dr Parveena John Singh during the month-long mass celebration of World Children’s Day 2023. Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, presented the Appreciation Award to Dr Parveena John Singh in acknowledgment of her unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for children. The award ceremony, held on December 20, 2023, serves as a testament to the school’s exemplary efforts in promoting the wellbeing and rights of children.

