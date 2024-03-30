Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Under the guidance of founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, the school celebrated a graduation ceremony for Kindergarten and Class V students. The founders and directors inspired and blessed the students. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh was also present on the occasion. The ceremony commenced with a scripture reading, followed by a heartfelt prayer. A delightful musical rendition, titled ‘Showers of Blessings’, by Class V students, along with captivating poetry recitation by KG students added charm to the event. Sincere gratitude expressed by the class representatives of Class V moved the audience. The highlight of the ceremony was the convocation, where students were felicitated with scrolls of merit amidst thunderous applause from the audience. The jubilant atmosphere reached its zenith as the graduates joyously tossed their graduation hats in the air. The occasion concluded with a vote of thanks, marking the end of a truly joyous and memorable day for the ‘graduates’.

