Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Gurseerat Kaur, a Class VIII student of the school, has clinched gold medal in the Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship-2024. The remarkable triumph unfolded during the prestigious event held from March 19 to March 25 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where she showcased her prowess in the 67 kg weight category. Gurseerat’s stellar performance not only reflects her dedication and perseverance but also exemplifies the high standards of excellence instilled at the school. In recognition of her remarkable feat, Principal Dr Parveena John Singh extended her heartfelt congratulations to Gurseerat Kaur. The principal said Gurseerat’s unwavering determination and unwavering spirit serve as an inspiration to her peers and reaffirm the school’s legacy of producing outstanding individuals who excel not only academically but also in sports and extracurricular activities.

