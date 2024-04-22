Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school was felicitated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh UT, on the occasion of Poila Boishakh. Principal of the school Dr Parveena John Singh was felicitated at Tagore Theatre by Banwarilal Purohit, who was the chief guest at the function. The school’s commendable efforts in promoting cultural inclusivity and fostering a nurturing environment for its students were lauded by all in attendance. The school’s commitment to celebrating diversity was evident with a notable presence of students and staff. Dr Parveena John Singh opined that the recognition bestowed upon the school serves as a testament to its unwavering dedication to academic excellence, holistic development, and the promotion of cultural harmony.

