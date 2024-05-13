Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised an educational excursion to Bestech Mall, Mohali, in collaboration with The Tribune, for students of classes VIII and IX. The initiative, offered as a complimentary service to the newspaper’s subscribers, aimed to enhance the students’ cultural experiences. Attendees enjoyed refreshments, including popcorn and cold drinks, during the event. The screening of a film, ‘Maidaan’, provided both entertainment and inspiration to the students. The outing fostered camaraderie among the students and created memories for them to cherish in the years to come.

#Mohali