Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised an educational excursion to Bestech Mall, Mohali, in collaboration with The Tribune, for students of classes VIII and IX. The initiative, offered as a complimentary service to the newspaper’s subscribers, aimed to enhance the students’ cultural experiences. Attendees enjoyed refreshments, including popcorn and cold drinks, during the event. The screening of a film, ‘Maidaan’, provided both entertainment and inspiration to the students. The outing fostered camaraderie among the students and created memories for them to cherish in the years to come.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery