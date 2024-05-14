Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

An engaging storytelling workshop was conducted by renowned storyteller Shalini Tayal for little ones and young learners. The day started by praying to the Almighty and seeking his blessings through special prayer. Shalini Tayal was felicitated with a folder and sapling. The art of storytelling of Shalini Tayal was amazing. With a very gentle way she presented imaginative situations and the kids enjoyed with her to the fullest. It was indeed a great pleasure to see the excitement of little learners as they engaged in the depth of the stories with actions and great voice modulation. It enhanced the learning experience of young learners and it was a fruitful session.
