Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the school organised a voluntary blood donation camp. The initiative aimed to encourage community participation in saving lives and raising awareness about the importance of blood donation. The event was meticulously organised, ensuring adherence to all safety protocols. Medical professionals from the PGIMER conducted thorough screenings of donors to ensure they were fit to donate. Donors were also provided with refreshments and a certificate of appreciation for their contribution.

