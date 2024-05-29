Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised an informative workshop on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) aimed at enhancing the pedagogical skills and curriculum understanding of its teachers. The workshop, held in the school’s auditorium, witnessed active participation from the entire teaching faculty of Mount Carmel School’s Chandigarh and Zirakpur branches. The keynote address was delivered by Puja Sharda, a renowned education consultant and public speaker. Sharda emphasised the importance of the NCF in shaping a holistic and inclusive education system that caters to the diverse needs of students. The session focused on the principles of curriculum design, the integration of interdisciplinary approaches, and the alignment of curriculum with real-world applications. It also highlighted innovative assessment strategies that move beyond rote learning to emphasise critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Further, the workshop laid emphasis on the role of digital tools and resources in enhancing teaching and learning experiences. Sharda addressed strategies for making education accessible and equitable for students with diverse learning needs. Teachers engaged in several interactive activities and group discussions, which facilitated a deeper understanding of the NCF’s objectives and practical application in classrooms. Case studies, role-playing exercises, and collaborative lesson planning were some of the hands-on activities that enriched the learning experience. The teachers expressed their appreciation for the workshop, highlighting the relevance and applicability of the insights gained. The workshop equipped the teachers with valuable strategies to enhance their teaching methodologies and make their lessons more engaging and effective. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh concluded the event by thanking the resource person. She emphasised the school’s commitment to continuous professional development and announced plans for regular follow-up sessions and peer-learning opportunities to ensure sustained implementation of the NCF principles.

