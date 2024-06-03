Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Indiannica Learning, a renowned provider of educational solutions, conducted a workshop on ‘Classroom Motivation and Management’ at the school. The session was led by educator Indu Aggarwal, whose extensive experience in teaching and educational training made the event a notable success. The workshop aimed at empowering teachers with innovative strategies to enhance student motivation and effectively manage classroom dynamics. Aggarwal, with her engaging presentation style, provided valuable insights into the psychological and practical aspects of fostering a positive learning environment. She emphasised on the power of management, science of motivation, action planning, growth mind set and student ownership. The teachers of the school found the workshop enlightening and practical. The teachers were excited to implement the strategies learnt at the workshop in their classrooms to create a more motivating and well-managed learning environment. Principal of the school, Dr Parveena John Singh, remarked, “The school continues to support educators through such workshops, aiming to improve the quality of education across the country. This initiative is part of the ongoing commitment to empower teachers and enhance student learning experiences.”

