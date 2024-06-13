Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised a three-night, four-day trip to Kufri, Koti for students of classes VI-VIII. Prior to their departure, a prayer was conducted by school Principal Dr Parveena John Singh to seek divine blessings for a safe journey. On the first day, students participated in activities based on Leave No Trace (LNT) principles and learnt to cook Maggi with their team members. The following day, they received training in constructing improvised shelters and basic first-aid. To introduce an element of adventure and excitement to the educational trip, several activities were conducted, including the Burma bridge, bamboo balance, bamboo bridge, plank bridge, and zip-lining. These activities provided students with valuable life skills and fostered a sense of adventure. Living in the lap of nature for a few days and beginning each day with prayer, surrounded by teachers and friends instead of parents, was a novel experience for the students. They thoroughly enjoyed the trip, which created many cherished memories that will last for lifetime.

